The publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and the developer Supertrick Games are releasing a series of development journals of DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIEthe free-to-play direct sequel to LET IT DIE (which at the time received in turn some diaries called She Talk it), scheduled for this spring on PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5. In the latest diary released we viewers are granted a tour in the various departments of the studio Supertrick Games including those of Game Design, Level & Environment, Character and Animation.

DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE is a multiplayer survival action set at a narrative level centuries after its predecessor in the virtual universe that gives its name to the title, and will focus mainly on melee fights that will be combined with various gadgets and skills.

We will release you the inherent video published below, and if you are interested we also recommend watching the first and second (the latter starring the legendary composer Akira Yamaoka). Good vision!

Source: GungHo Online Entertainment Street Gematsu