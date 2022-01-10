Ferrari inaugurates 2022 by presenting a new organizational structure, a structure that, according to a note from the company, will be “consistent with its strategic objectives of enhancing the exclusivity of the brand, enriching the excellence of the product, remaining faithful to its DNA. sport and focus on carbon neutrality by 2030 “. “The new organizational structure – continues the note – will further stimulate innovation, optimize processes and increase collaboration, both internally and with partners, expanding the leadership team through the promotion of internal talents and the strategic inclusion of certain skills”.