The Aguilanderos de Barranda, organizers of the Fiesta de las Cuadrillas in Caravaca de la Cruz, announced this Monday “the decision not to carry out the 2022 edition that we wanted to celebrate the next 28, 29 and 30 of this month of January. Unfortunately, the numbers of infections by Covid-19 continue to rise, so we have decided to adopt this difficult decision, out of responsibility and common sense.

From the organization they thank “the participants and invited groups for their expressions of understanding and full support for the decision taken and we apologize to all the people and entities that have been affected. As we stated last year, in our decision we have not only taken into account cultural and social aspects but also economic and labor aspects; We adopt this measure with firmness and conviction and feeling that we are more affected by this situation in which we find ourselves ».