“Out of 88 potential points 78 we won them and that’s a lot of stuff”. Difficult to blame the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto in front of the balance sheet of the first two races of this 2022. The Ferrari F1-75 obtained a pole position, a victory and four podium finishes out of as many available, also signing the fastest race laps in both grands prix. Charles Leclerc looks at everyone from the top in the Drivers ‘standings with the enviable loot of 45 points, the Maranello House in the Constructors’ category flies precisely at 78 and already has more points than Mercedes and Red Bull combined. The Prancing Horse started off well, and after two years practically anonymous it returned to playing a leading role in F1, making the most of the change of pace at the regulatory level. The season is still very long and the competition is fierce, but in the meantime the Red has already passed the first exam, that is to bridge the gap that separated the Scuderia di Maranello from the top of the category, which at the moment sees Ferrari and Red Bull compete against each other.

The engineer Luigi Mazzola, in Ferrari from 1988 to 2009 as head of the activity linked to track tests, sees several similarities between 2022 and 2006, the last year of Michael Schumacher at the wheel of the Modenese house. At that time, the German and Ferrari were returning from a difficult season following a golden shine of success. The redemption in 2006 was ‘immediate’, but not enough to beat the duo formed by Fernando Alonso and Renault, who confirmed themselves as world champions at the end of a hard-fought season: “I see a lot of similarities with 2006 – the words of Mazzola interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – I hope the ending is different. The machine has proved ready since the tests. The only flaw, if we want to nitpick, is having lost the Saudi Arabian GP. With Michael Schumacher at the wheel and with all the entourage of the time we would not have lost. It was possible to manage tires and aerodynamic load better, Leclerc’s face after the race was there to prove it ”.