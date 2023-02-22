“Mijo, if you are attentive you will win, you will be the national champion. It is necessary to be batteries to all the movements. Keep an eye out”.

The words of Gabriel Jaime Vélez, the Sistecrédito team coach, entered one ear and did not come out the other. Kevin David Castillo Mirandaa boy who was not afraid at the tip of the handlebars to make his way in the giant squad of the Under-23 category in the road competition of the past Cycling Nationals.

Bravo, with tenacity, as are all the inhabitants of Marseille, Risaralda, his hometownKevin followed to the letter the advice of his coach, his second father, Vélez, the man who last year while he was picking coffee on the farm with his parents gave him an opportunity to be a cyclist and he did not miss it.

Castillo Miranda read the race, embarked on the escape and then struck down his rivals. One by one they fell under the inclement strong step of this young man of only 22 years who is almost a beginner on the bicycle.

About 300 meters from the finish line in Bucaramanga, Kevin looked up over his right shoulder. He realized that no one was coming, that his victory was almost sentenced. He zipped up his shirt, raised his arms, and crossed the finish line.

He was received with open arms by a crying Vélez. Castillo did the same. He was carried away by emotion, tears came to his eyes and he was left in the arms of his mentor.

This gold medal opens doors for me. Hopefully many teams will be interested in me in Europe. Good things are coming and face this title with humility and head held high “

“Gabriel is a gentleman. He is very wordy. He welcomed me. I have been with him since last year and he is a man who knows a lot, who gives good advice, ”Castillo said.

And he added: “At the arrival he received me and we both cried. As a professional I have been with him for a year. He always tells me that I can achieve victory. This gold medal opens doors for me. Hopefully many teams will be interested in me in Europe. Good things are coming and face this title with humility and head held high”.

To study and to work

Kevin David Castillo was crowned champion this Saturday in the National U23 Road Cycling Championship held in Bucaramanga.

Kevin David was born on November 15, 2001, in the home of Nelly Miranda and Juan Castillo, day laborers, peasants who earned, and still earn, their daily livelihood in the fields.

The new national champion stood up next to Maicol, his 23-year-old brother, almost a trusted man, with whom he shared his childhood.

Growing up watching his parents working in the fields, it became clear to Kevin that life was not easy. He studied in the morning and helped them in the afternoon. They lived on a farm that was owned by Piedad Colombia, who has since passed away and was mayor of Marseille.

As a child he not only studied and worked, he also had fun. He did not see bad things, everything was healthy. He climbed the trees to lower mangoes, pick fruits and he realized that to get ahead he had to ‘sweat it’.

Piedad’s bodyguard had a son who rode a bicycle and one day he invited Castillo. He got fully into cranks and pedals. He would go out with a large group and always keep up.

I studied at the rural school, which was about three kilometers from where I lived. He was leaving on foot, but when he took the bicycle he realized that it would arrive faster and he took it as his means of transportation.

He was an introverted boy, who spoke little, judicious, studious. He still is. Last year he missed physical education. How, a cyclist losing that matter? Yeah.

“I didn’t listen to the teacher. She corrected what she said and she didn’t like it. She did not copy what she told me and she did not go to class so as not to have friction, ”Castillo recalled.

But it was there that the path of his life almost split in two. Kevin David studied with undisciplined people, with bad manners and full of vices.

As in the whole country, in Marseille you see a lot of drugs on the streets and he says that he could easily have fallen for it.

“Not even my dad knows this. I could have fallen into one of those vices, because the people who were next to me were not the right ones. I myself came out of there. I would start to think that we had a hard time and I thought I would be someone different in the family, get ahead, help my parents. Life in the countryside is very hard, one gets old and has nothing”, he specified.

“My friends offered me a vice at the agricultural school. At one time the school was plagued by it, but I always had the mentality of getting away from it, because I wanted to be focused on what it was, ”he recalled.

As he tells it, the work in the fields was hard. Until a year ago he was in charge of collecting the coffee, in arduous days, next to his father.

hard days

Kevin Castillo, Colombian cyclist.

He picked coffee because he helped and earned money. He saved that money to buy a bicycle. His parents didn’t give him everything, he had to look for it. On vacation the schedule tripled and it didn’t work if it rained or it was sunny, you had to fill the packages.

Cycling came into his life from a young age. He always liked the bike. The first one he had was when he was a youth. For Kevin that was motivation, but when he went to the Under-23 category he lost two years.

“It was my turn to work. I wasted almost two years and the preparation was not good, it did not go well for me, but I did not get off the bike, ”she recalled.

When he realized that cycling would be his ‘way of life’, he began to look for support, but could not find it. Marseille is not a cycling municipality. They are not interested in sports and he knocked on doors that never opened for him.

Somewhere around someone else helped him with some money to go to training or to the races and he began to take cycling seriously.

In 2019 it fell. He was one of the members of the lot of the Classical Rubén Darío Gómez, a policeman from the organization crossed him and the asphalt received him.

The opinion: fracture of the left clavicle, but the love for cycling was so great, the desire to get ahead, that three days later he was already riding rollers, he never thought of retiring.

He ran the Tour of Youth. He had to get the bike ready in the garages, wash the uniform in the hotel bathroom, hang it in the shower, but that helped him learn, he was not a Nairo Quintana, not even an Egan Bernal they have many more amenities.

“I won a stage in the 2022 Youth Tour and that helped me to make the leap. Santiago Ramírez was on the Sistecrédito team and he recommended me to Don Gabriel. I didn’t speak, he was shy, but he called me and we agreed to join the group. He sent me the bicycle and I opposed it very happily, ”Castillo stressed.

Today, Kevin David is another. Not only is he the U-23 national champion, but he also left the farm behind, where his parents follow, for whom he wants to buy a house and stop picking coffee. He lives in Marseille, he trains on the roads that saw him rise as a person and as a cyclist, next to Natalia Jaramillo, the love of his life.



He is part of her family and says that his in-laws have welcomed him as one more son. He never smoked a cigarette, had a drink, or a beer crossed his path.

In his early years he admired Alberto counter and now vibrates watching how Tadej Pogacar destroys his rivals, on the clock, breaks the lot, goes solo and wins at will, as he did in Bucaramanga recently.

He is a long-distance runner, which suggests that he could be a cyclist who performs in three-week races. He was third in the minors’ classification in the last RCN Classic, he defends himself in the time trial and in the mountains he is very explosive.

Analyze well the racing situations. He knows at the moment what his rivals are going through and warns that you have to be calm, very calm to give the blow. He has everything to be great.

“Yes go? I told him that it was possible, I told him so”, Gabriel Jaime yelled at Kevin, when he crossed the finish line in Bucaramanga.

LISANDRO RENGIFO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@LisandroAbel

