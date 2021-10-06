The seventh year of activity of the Ferrari F1 Engineering Academy, the Ferrari program dedicated to young engineers, begins today. The goal of the Academy is the selection of the most brilliant talents from some of the most prestigious universities in Italy and abroad with the aim, once the training course is over, to evaluate them and possibly include them in the staff of the Scuderia.

C.inque the participants, two girls and three boys, of various nationalities who come from universities in England and Italy.

Irene Vittori Antisari is Italian and comes from MUNER, the Motorvehicle University of Emilia Romagna, while Nuria Castells is Spanish and has completed a Masters at Oxford Brookes University, the same from which Craig Davidson, a British who will join the group in a few weeks.

The other two young engineers are Edoardo Barbieri, a graduate of Imperial College London, and Oliviero Agnelli, from the Turin Polytechnic.

The selected ones were chosen from among 497 applications and went through various stages of screening the group. Seventy-two engineers passed the first level of assessment, based on both technical and aptitude tests and questions related to Ferrari values, and 39 of these subsequently met with the Company’s Human Resources staff.

The 19 young people selected then went through a further phase of group assessment which allowed the ten best to meet the destination GES managers. This last phase led to the choice of the five young people who begin their adventure with Scuderia Ferrari today.

The participants of the F1 Engineering Academy will carry out training activities for 80% of their time in the departments of competence, while 20% will work together dedicating themselves to common projects.

The young engineers were divided into two macro-groups: those assigned to the Power Unit Area and those directed to the Chassis Area. Each group can also count on two reference tutors. At the end of the period in the Academy – six months, therefore until March 2022 – the students will be asked to present and share the projects they have dealt with with the team. An important moment in which over one hundred people from the Sports Management took part last year.

Over the years, over forty engineers have joined the Scuderia from this project. Among them also Steven Petrik, American, now Performance Engineer of the car of Carlos Sainz, and the Scotsman Calum MacDonald, driver coach of the Spanish driver.