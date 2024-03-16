The Peruvian journalist Andrea Llosa has captured the attention of the press and the public by revealing her new love relationship with Pablo de Vinatea on social networks. This turn in her private life comes after a few years of remaining discreet about her love life, after her previous marriage to businessman Luis Ávalos. The news has generated a stir among her followers, who wonder what the new love of the ATV figure does.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina attacks Andrea Llosa for traveling with her new boyfriend: “That's why you have a low rating”

How did Andrea Llosa announce her new partner?

Andrea Llosa She announced her new relationship through her Instagram account, in which she published photos in which she appears very close and happy with Pablo. This announcement has been significant as it marks her return to the public sphere in terms of her personal life, especially after her previous marriage. These images of the couple reflect moments of intimacy and joy, which have generated numerous positive reactions from her followers and friends.

“Seeing yourself this happy with a new love encourages you to separate and start over”, “May your eyes always shine with happiness, they never lie, they are the reflection of the soul”, “Blessings in this new stage of your life”, ” Andrea, you deserve the joy of having a beautiful love”, were some messages left by the public in Andrea's post.

Given these displays of affection, Llosa expressed the following in an interview with El Popular: “I didn't imagine that the impact on the networks would be so much. I didn't expect it. I just felt that it was important to share it. I feel very grateful for the good comments from “The people have been very nice to me. We are both very happy, but I don't want to give any more statements on the subject. Thank you all for your good wishes.”

Andrea Llosa, one of the main figures of ATV, next to her current partner. Photo: Instagram/Andrea Llosa

YOU CAN SEE: In love! Andrea Llosa presents her new partner on social networks and publishes tender photos

What does Andrea Llosa's new boyfriend do?

The team of 'Magaly TV, the firm' She decided to investigate what Andrea Llosa's new boyfriend did and discovered that Pablo de Vinatea is a managing director of a consulting company. Likewise, it is mentioned that he worked in two companies and even in a brewery.

Why did Andrea Llosa end her marriage with Luis Ávalos?

Andrea Llosa and Luis Avalos They shared a relationship that lasted more than a decade, specifically 15 years. This marriage, full of experiences and learning, came to an end in 2021 when they decided to separate. During this time, the couple had two children, who have been a central part of their lives.

The separation, announced publicly by Llosa, was described as a mutual and thoughtful decision. This decision marked a new chapter in the life of Llosa, who has maintained a strong and respected professional profile in the field of Peruvian television. The news of his breakup was received with surprise and support from his followers.

#Andrea #Llosa #important #job #boyfriend