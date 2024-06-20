80 fewer horsepower in Canada

Charles Leclerc in Canada he had to deal with a problem with the power unit controls which took away 80 horsepower from the Monegasque, an inconvenience that cost the Ferrari driver a second and two tenths in terms of pace.

On the occasion of the pit stop in which Ferrari decided to try to catch the wild card by fitting Leclerc with dry tyres, a reset/power recycle of the power unit was carried out which eliminated the problem which had made it impossible for Leclerc to attack and defend on the straights of the Montreal track.

This afternoon in Barcelona at Ferrari, further checks are underway to ensure that the power unit is fully recovered. Our correspondent Simone Peluso, in fact, noticed that Charles Leclerc’s side of the garage was the first to get to work an hour earlier than everyone else. The power unit was turned on and off several times and brought to the limiter. The Monegasque was present in the garage. It therefore seems that as we reported last week that the engine ‘reset’ in the pit in Canada is actually still usable, good news for the rotation of the drive units introduced by Charles Leclerc for now.