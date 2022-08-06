An alleged brake problem would have forced Ferrari to trigger a recall in the US that would involve 23,500 cars sold in the country from 2004 to 2022. The defect would concern a brake fluid cap that would not vent properly, creating a vacuum inside the tank of the latter which in some cases could result in a partial or total loss of braking, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries. Some of the Prancing Horse cars affected by this problem have already shown a warning light indicating that the brake system fluid has decreased by 50%. On other models, however, the words “Low brake fluid level, go slowly to the dealer” may have appeared.

Finally, a third case could be the emission of an acoustic warning. Among the models concerned there would be the Ferrari 430 built between March 16, 2005 and September 2010. The recall also concerns 488 Pista built from 1 January 2019 to 9 November 2020, the F60 America built between 19 June 2015 and 23 September 2016, some 612 Scaglietti assembled between 30 March 2004 and 28 February 2011, some examples of 812 produced since 27 September 2017 to 22 July 2022 and California models built from 13 February 2009 to 23 October 2017. The recall also affects the F12s produced from 10 December 2012 to 19 July 2017, some F8s assembled from 2 August 2019 to 22 July 2022 , some FFs made from 1 September 2011 to 24 March 2016, the GTC4Lusso models built between 19 July 2016 and 24 July 2020, LaFerrari models produced from 25 July 2013 to 5 December 2017, the Portofinos built from 9 April 2018 to 21 July 2022 and any Rome built between May 12, 2020 and July 15, 2022.

Ferrari has already announced that it is ready to solve the problem replacing the tank cap brake fluid and updating the software in the affected vehicles to provide a different warning if the vehicle leaks a sufficient amount of brake fluid. Both dealers and owners will be notified of the recall by September 24, 2022.