Ferrari, at Goodwood the 499P that won at Le Mans

The Prancing Horse is taking part in the thirtieth edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in Chichester, United Kingdom, from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 July. The event will have among the protagonists the Ferrari 499P, the Hypercar winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and capable of collecting five podiums in as many races of the FIA ​​WEC 2023, which will be exhibited together with other cars that have written the history of the Maranello company. Ferrari will also exhibit a range of F1 Clienti and Programma XX cars, as well as various road cars including the Daytona SP3the SF90 Spiderthe 812 Competitionthe 296 GTS and the Ferrari Rome.

The 499P is destined to attract the attention of the British public, who will be able to admire it live on British soil for the first time, the protagonist of an exciting season in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship. The red Hypercar with yellow stripes and details – the livery is a tribute to that of the 312 PB that competed in the early 1970s – will be at the center of a static display in the area dedicated to the Ferraris that competed at Le Mans, signing memorable pages in the endurance racing. In addition to the 499P, the Ferrari – AF Corse team will be represented by three official drivers, the British James Calado and the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi (who compete in the World Championship with car number 51, together with Alessandro Pier Guidi) and by the Spaniard Miguel Molina (who together with Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen achieved a second place at the 6 Hours of Monza with the 499P number 50 last weekend), engaged in some activities over the weekend.

The public will be able to photograph the “queen” of the 24 Hours of Le Mans e admire the trophy live attributed to the triumphant builder in the Centenary edition. A precious and imposing cup that has gone on to enrich the showcase of the Maranello House: just think that the same, made of bronze, is 1.5 meters high and weighs 70 kilograms.

In addition to the most recent Hypercar, the “Ferrari Le Mans Cars” area will be enhanced by six other racing cars in the Ballroom Paddock. At Goodwood will be exhibited a 166MM, the first Ferrari to win Le Mans in 1949; two Ferraris 250 TR (Testa Rossa) including the 250 TR/58 model which won at the Circuit de La Sarthe in 1958; there 275 P first to the finish line in 1964; the prototype Ferrari512 S who participated in the World Cup in 1970 and the 512 BBLM from 1979. To complete this area is the display of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Le Mans livery, the hybrid super sports car that mounts a 780 horsepower V8 combined with a triple electric unit of 220 hp overall which sports a bodywork directly emanating from that carried in runway from 499P.