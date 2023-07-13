OPEC had kept its forecast for oil demand unchanged for 4 months in a row.

For the first time, the OPEC report indicates the expectations for the year 2024, as it expected that the global demand for oil would grow at a rate of 2.2 million barrels per day, to reach about 104.25 million barrels per day, which are lower rates than its expectations for the year 2023.

On the other hand, OPEC maintained its forecast for the growth of supply from outside it in 2023 by 1.4 million barrels per day, according to the monthly report issued by the organization, Thursday.

OPEC kept its forecast for global economic growth for 2023 unchanged at 2.6 percent, and the organization expected economic growth for 2024 to reach 2.5 percent.

It also revised its forecast for US economic growth for 2023 slightly up to 1.4 percent, followed by 0.7 percent for 2024.

Economic growth in the euro area for 2023 was revised slightly downward at 0.7 percent, while growth in 2024 is expected at 0.8 percent.

The organization maintained its forecast for Chinese economic growth in 2023 at 5.2 percent, and 4.8 percent in 2024.

The OPEC report showed that the average price of oil for OPEC countries amounted to about $75 per barrel, down by 0.8% from May.