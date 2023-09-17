Puma and Ferrari still together

On the morning of Sunday 17 September, the Ferrari has made it official the renewal of the agreement with the Germans of Pumawho have been supplying the Italian team for 18 years, since 2005. The new contract between the parties will see the well-known sports brand from Herzogenaurach take on the role as Premium Partner. Below is the press release released to the media.

“Ferrari NV is pleased to announce that Scuderia Ferrari has renewed its multi-year partnership with the sports club PUMA, which will become its Premium Partner starting next year. In the coming years, PUMA will also continue to be a licensing partner for Ferrari-branded products and an apparel supplier for Ferrari’s F1 and racing teams. The renewal of the partnership continues and increases the successful collaboration between Ferrari and PUMA, which began in 2005.

“Our long journey with PUMA demonstrates great trust and synergy in continuing to seize new opportunities together – he declared Benedetto VignaCEO of Ferrari – As leaders in our respective industries, we stand ready to support each otherdemonstrating a constant commitment to offering increasingly engaging experiences for our fans and brand lovers”

Since 2005 PUMA has had the ambition of being the best brand partner of Scuderia Ferrari. Over the last two decades we have celebrated many successes and passion for Ferrari with millions of fans around the world. I am excited to further deepen our strong partnership, not only by renewing it, but by further extending the reach of our collaboration,” said Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA.”