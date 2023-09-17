The General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police fulfilled a young woman’s wish to see her inmate father inside the Central Prison, on her birthday, after a separation of 6 years.

Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, explained that Dubai Police received a call from the girl after she arrived in the country, asking to see her father on her birthday, especially since she had not seen him since he left their homeland 6 years ago, leaving her with her mother and siblings in search of work. But then he got involved in financial issues.

He added that receiving visits from the families of inmates, both male and female, has stopped since the pandemic, and visual communication has been relied upon, stressing the keenness to meet all requests received from inmates, male and female, and their families, as permitted by the law. He pointed out that humanitarian initiatives are an integral part of the work of the public administration, because of this. A significant positive impact on the mental health of the inmate, and prompting him to make better choices in the rehabilitation, training and vocational aspects, in preparation for integration into society in the future.

For his part, Acting Director of the Central Prison Administration, Major Abdullah Ahli, said that the administration surprised the inmate with the visit, after arranging the meeting in accordance with the health and security requirements followed in this field. He added that the inmate left his homeland and his family and came to Dubai to work, but he was involved in financial issues and was imprisoned. As a result, he has not seen his daughter since that time, but she recently came to the country with her family, and contacted the Dubai Police asking to meet her father and see him on her birthday. We hid this visit from the father, so he was surprised by the presence of his daughter in the place, and by the arrangements made by the Central Prison to celebrate her birthday. His daughter.

The inmate and his family expressed their thanks and gratitude to Dubai Police for their interest and quick response, and for all the efforts made by the male and female officers to enable them to meet after these years.