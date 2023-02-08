A Ferrari Rome worth more than 200,000 euros was destroyed by falling into the vehicular lift a Palm Beach in Florida. probably theaccident it was caused by a elevator malfunction used to move the cars in one of the most exclusive dealerships in Florida.

Ferrari Roma falls from the lift

The images of the Ferrari Rome that falls from the elevator they are impressive. A real blow to the heart for the Cavallino enthusiasts who have seen the wrecked supercar after she fell several feet from the vehicular elevator at one of the most exclusive dealerships in Palm Beach, Floria (which after this incredible accident will no longer be so exclusive).

Wrecked Ferrari Roma in the rear

Ferrari accident inside the elevator

After the accident of the Ferrari Roma inside the lift, incredulous i Fire fighters Palm Beach County Fire Rescue who, not believing their eyes, then published the images of the destroyed car. The coupe from Maranello remained hanging, running out of gas following the impact, which involved the rear and the roof of the car.

The car fell off a car lift at a Palm Beach, Floria dealership

Due to the leaked fuel, the rescuers proceeded to disconnect the electricity. The rescue operation then lasted 4 hours and has seen the use of a 22-ton crane truckwith a long arm of 14 meters.

Ferrari Rome price

The price of the Ferrari Rome is 207,635 euros. This is a sports car with a grand touring type body coupe produced by the Maranello house starting from 2019. The engine of the Roma is the Ferrari F154 biturbo V8 of 3855 cm³ arranged longitudinally in anterior-central position, which provides a power of 620 HP delivered between 5,750 and 7,500 rpm, with a maximum torque of 760Nm available between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm.

Ferrari Roma, a coupe worth over 200,000 euros

The car is equipped with the same 8-speed F1 dual clutch Getrag transmission as the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. As far as performance is concerned, Roma can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 9.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 320 km/h.

Photo Ferrari Rome

