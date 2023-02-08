Ice hockey | Tappara’s loan officers and Levtchi discouraged Aces, Kapanen got his father’s frozen game number

Tappara is suffering from a shortage of players.

Tampere

Killing the trying exceptional lack of players was not visible on the scoreboard until Wednesday’s league round. The hosts were attacked by the Aces without no less than 12 of their players due to injuries, a wave of flu and national team orders.

Despite this, Ässät got a ride from Tappara for the first time this season with a score of 6–2.

Those borrowed from Tapparaa for this week Cody Porter and Konsta Kapanen seized their opportunities, as Mesti’s RoKi loan Porter saved the win and 23 pucks. Kapanen, who came from KalPa, scored Tappara’s 2–0 goal in the opening set.

“The agent called yesterday to ask if I wanted to come here. At first it was a bit of a shock that what was happening now. When I heard that Tappara was asking, at first I was like “wow”, Kapanen recounted the quick departure to Tampere.

Kapanen got the game number 24, made famous by his father Sami, and frozen in Kuopio.

“I was asked if 24 would be fine, so I said yes. There was nothing against it,” Kapanen said.

Returned to Tapparaa last week Anton Levtchi (2+2) scored their first goals after returning. Walter Merelä on the other hand, four of the hosts’ goals initially.

Fighting for a place in the top six for the first time in ten years, Ässät has won seven of its last ten matches.