Thursday, February 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Tappara’s loan officers and Levtchi discouraged Aces, Kapanen got his father’s frozen game number

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2023
in World Europe
0

Tappara is suffering from a shortage of players.

8.2. 22:01

Tampere

Killing the trying exceptional lack of players was not visible on the scoreboard until Wednesday’s league round. The hosts were attacked by the Aces without no less than 12 of their players due to injuries, a wave of flu and national team orders.

Despite this, Ässät got a ride from Tappara for the first time this season with a score of 6–2.

Those borrowed from Tapparaa for this week Cody Porter and Konsta Kapanen seized their opportunities, as Mesti’s RoKi loan Porter saved the win and 23 pucks. Kapanen, who came from KalPa, scored Tappara’s 2–0 goal in the opening set.

“The agent called yesterday to ask if I wanted to come here. At first it was a bit of a shock that what was happening now. When I heard that Tappara was asking, at first I was like “wow”, Kapanen recounted the quick departure to Tampere.

Kapanen got the game number 24, made famous by his father Sami, and frozen in Kuopio.

See also  Montero Glez: "The truth in life and the truth in literature are not identical"

“I was asked if 24 would be fine, so I said yes. There was nothing against it,” Kapanen said.

Returned to Tapparaa last week Anton Levtchi (2+2) scored their first goals after returning. Walter Merelä on the other hand, four of the hosts’ goals initially.

Fighting for a place in the top six for the first time in ten years, Ässät has won seven of its last ten matches.

#Ice #hockey #Tapparas #loan #officers #Levtchi #discouraged #Aces #Kapanen #fathers #frozen #game #number

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Migrants - A border wall: the new migratory chapter between the Dominican Republic and Haiti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result