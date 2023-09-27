Fernando Uribe, sensation in Millonarios: he arrived at training in an extroverted car

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The scorer caused the squad to laugh.
Fernando Uribe
The scorer caused laughter from the squad.
The ‘albiazul’ striker arrived driving a Beetle.
Football players normally, due to their generous salaries, are expected to take a high-end car to practice. Large trucks, because they have family and children to transport; or cars with elegant design, are common in sports venues, in daily training.
However, in Millonarios surprised Fernando Uribe, as he decided on a classic car, which for many is already a collector’s jewel, and which is not to be worn every day.
Thus, the forward ambassador surprised his teammates and revolutionized the Albiazul practice with the car in which he arrived at the Bogotá club’s sports headquarters this Tuesday.
Uribe generated smiles and surprises among his teammates. The attacker arrived in a Volkswagen Beetleundoubtedly a symbol of the brand for decades.
Several players joked with the forward, and even uploaded this video to social networks.
With information from Futbolred
