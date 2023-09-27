Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fernando Uribe, sensation in Millonarios: he arrived at training in an extroverted car

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Fernando Uribe, sensation in Millonarios: he arrived at training in an extroverted car

Close


Close

Fernando Uribe

The scorer caused the squad to laugh.

Photo:

Instagram: Fernando Uribe

The scorer caused laughter from the squad.

The ‘albiazul’ striker arrived driving a Beetle.

Football players normally, due to their generous salaries, are expected to take a high-end car to practice. Large trucks, because they have family and children to transport; or cars with elegant design, are common in sports venues, in daily training.

See also  Is Alberto Gamero worried about the moment of Millionaires? This answered

You can read: Attention! Millonarios vs Unión Magdalena is postponed due to a new concert in El Campín

However, in Millonarios surprised Fernando Uribe, as he decided on a classic car, which for many is already a collector’s jewel, and which is not to be worn every day.

We tell you: Lucas González returns to the eye of the hurricane, he is sued by Águilas in the FCF: the reason

Thus, the forward ambassador surprised his teammates and revolutionized the Albiazul practice with the car in which he arrived at the Bogotá club’s sports headquarters this Tuesday.

Fernando Uribe and his daughters

Fernando Uribe and his daughters

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and Instagram

Uribe generated smiles and surprises among his teammates. The attacker arrived in a Volkswagen Beetleundoubtedly a symbol of the brand for decades.

Several players joked with the forward, and even uploaded this video to social networks.

Also: Luis Díaz reaches millionaire figures: he is among the most expensive players in the world

See also  Sampdoria, Gabbiadini's shirt is snapped up as a Christmas gift. Team at work for the cup

With information from Futbolred

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Fernando #Uribe #sensation #Millonarios #arrived #training #extroverted #car

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ecologists warn: EU is planning new glyphosate approval

Ecologists warn: EU is planning new glyphosate approval

Recommended

No Result
View All Result