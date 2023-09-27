Fernando Uribe, sensation in Millonarios: he arrived at training in an extroverted car

Football players normally, due to their generous salaries, are expected to take a high-end car to practice. Large trucks, because they have family and children to transport; or cars with elegant design, are common in sports venues, in daily training.

You can read: Attention! Millonarios vs Unión Magdalena is postponed due to a new concert in El Campín

However, in Millonarios surprised Fernando Uribe, as he decided on a classic car, which for many is already a collector’s jewel, and which is not to be worn every day.

We tell you: Lucas González returns to the eye of the hurricane, he is sued by Águilas in the FCF: the reason

Thus, the forward ambassador surprised his teammates and revolutionized the Albiazul practice with the car in which he arrived at the Bogotá club’s sports headquarters this Tuesday.

Fernando Uribe and his daughters Photo: Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and Instagram

Uribe generated smiles and surprises among his teammates. The attacker arrived in a Volkswagen Beetleundoubtedly a symbol of the brand for decades.

Several players joked with the forward, and even uploaded this video to social networks.

Also: Luis Díaz reaches millionaire figures: he is among the most expensive players in the world

With information from Futbolred

More news in EL TIEMPO