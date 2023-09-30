Former president spoke to a crowd upon arriving in the capital of Ceará on Friday (September 29th)

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was received on Friday (September 29, 2023) by a crowd of supporters in Fortaleza, Ceará. Surrounded by hundreds of people, the former Chief Executive got on a sound car and promised to return to politics “if it is God’s will”.

During the speech, Bolsonaro mentioned the name of the deputy André Fernandes (PL-CE), who should run for mayor of Fortaleza, and the state deputy Carmelo Neto (PL). The former president also thanked him for his “2nd life”, in reference to the stab wound he received in September 2018, during the election campaign, and for the 4 years he served as the Presidency of the Republic.

“The way you welcome us, with a lot of human warmth, with a lot of affection. I am sure. Together we will change the destiny of our country. The 2 young people, Carmelo and our André, who represent all of us here in Fortaleza. To all of you, thank you very much for the opportunity. Thank you, my God, for the 2nd life and for the mission of being at the head of the Executive for 4 years. God willing, this is his will, in the future we will return”, said Bolsonaro.

Supporters posted several recordings of Bolsonaro’s outing on social media, always surrounded by many supporters. In some images you can hear screams of “myth, myth”. According to the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), “it is impossible not to be moved by the reception” of the former president in the city.

Trips

Ineligible until 2030, Bolsonaro has been traveling around the country to promote the PL through his name. In recent months, the former president went to Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro. He has participated in several PL membership events. Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the party, has already said that his intention is to elect up to 1,500 mayors in next year’s elections.