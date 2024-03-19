This Tuesday, March 19, the assembly of the Dimayor professional clubs takes place, in which beyond the procedural issues, there was a request from the Jaguares club, which requested the resignation of the president of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, and manager Ricardo Pérez.

In the afternoon hours the president of Jaguares, Nelson Sotolaunched the request that the permanence of Jaramillo and Pérez be evaluated.

Soto has been a critic of Jaramillo's management in the presidency of the Dimayor. This season he went head-to-head against the leader due to changes in the match schedule. He even accused him of “ruling for his friends.”

The greatest discomfort came after it was decided to postpone the match that Jaguares had planned against Atlético Nacional, due to commitments from the Verdolaga team for Conmebol Libertadores.

Vote in favor of continuity

During the assembly, the vote was carried out, which decided the continuity of Jaramillo and Pérez in their positions.

The vote, as EL TIEMPO learned, was 26 votes in favor of continuity and 10 votes for resignation. The vote was secret.

During the club meeting, Once Caldas was one of those who raised his complaint to the presidency so that it takes into account the 10 teams against it.

In the assembly last December 2023, the same discussion took place and the vote was the same: 26 votes in favor of continuity.

In December the seven teams that led the opposition were: Independiente Santa Fe, Patriotas, La Equidad, Unión Magdalena, Envigado, Jaguares de Córdoba and Águilas Doradas.

