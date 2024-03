German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

This Tuesday (19), Germany was the scene of a significant operation against terrorism, which resulted in the arrest of two individuals, Afghan citizens, accused of having planned an armed attack against the Swedish Parliament.

According to information from CNNGerman authorities, acting on information provided by the German Federal Prosecutor General's Office, detained the suspects near the city of Gera in central Thuringia.

One of the detainees is suspected of being a member of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, while the other is considered a supporter of the terrorist organization. According to the Federal Attorney General, the suspects were instructed to carry out a planned attack in 2023 against the Swedish Parliament, which would be IS retaliation for the Qurans burned in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries at the time.

The detainees, who also had police officers among their targets, made “concrete preparations” for the terrorist attack and tried, unsuccessfully, to acquire weapons, as reported in the CNN. They also researched local conditions in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, where the attack was expected to take place. Additionally, individuals collected donations worth around 2,000 euros to send to IS.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser highlighted that the arrests demonstrate that Germany remains “very vigilant” and acts “consistently to prevent” further terrorist attacks.

The two individuals will now be brought before the German Federal Court of Justice, where the arrest warrants and the execution of preventive detention will be decided.