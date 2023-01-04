One of the main obstacles encountered Chivas Right now, it’s the issue of the shortage of reinforcements, and not because they don’t want to, but because some clubs have ‘vetoed’ them and don’t sell them players.
This situation has caused the rojiblancos managers to bet on the returns of elements such as Ronaldo Cisneros, Víctor Guzmán and Alejandro Mayorga. In this regard, the sports director of the club, Fernando Hierroexplained that in addition to the obstacles of the teams, the economy also ends up affecting.
“There are players who can come, there are players who can’t come, there are teams who don’t want to transfer players. That is to say, even if we want to put the names we want, then there is a reality: and the reality is economic. If the club does not want to sell, we have spoken with people who we understood could reinforce ourselves but if they do not want to sell it. It is one thing to say the names and then the reality. Reality leads us to the fact that we have been lucky enough to find both Víctor and Dani because of what Chivas means to them”he commented at a press conference.
This has been the main reason why they have not given ‘bombs’ for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, in addition to wanting to give confidence to young homegrown players such as Zahid Muñoz.
“We have a lot of people like Zahid, Busquets, Puente, Tepa who have helped us a lot in this cup and then a volume that will boost us a lot. The fact of both Ronaldo Cisneros and Carlos Cisneros. The theme of Guzmán, of Ríos, of Alvarado, of Alexis, the theme of JJ (Macías) who will be with us in a short time and that we think we have a competitive squad ”sentenced.
#Fernando #Hierros #statements #refusal #sell #players #Chivas
