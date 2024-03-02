Fernando Gómez-Acebo, the youngest son of Infanta María Pilar de Borbón and cousin of King Felipe VI, died on Friday night at the age of 49, after months of suffering from respiratory failure.

The nephew of Juan Carlos I had also been fighting this chronic illness for some time and in recent months it had worsened, as confirmed by family sources. The confidential.

Simoneta Gómez-Acebo (on the left) and her daughter, María, upon arrival at the La Paz-Tres Cantos funeral home in Madrid, this Saturday. FERNANDO VILLAR (EFE)

Relatives and friends of the deceased went to the Madrid funeral home in La Paz, in Tres Cantos, this Saturday to say their last goodbye to the deceased. Separately, his brothers Bruno, Simoneta and Beltrán have arrived, the latter accompanied by Rafael Medina and his partner, Laura Vecino.

During a Saturday day marked by the cold, in addition to public figures such as the son of José María Aznar and Ana Botella, José María Jr. and his wife, Mónica Abascal, Fernando's ex-wife, Mónica Martín Luque, also attended. arrived broken, unable to articulate a word.