A few days ago, the Vatican reported that Pope Francis “has a slight flu”, after this he had undergone some diagnostic tests at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Recently, the Supreme Pontiff stated that he has “bronchitis” and preferred that a collaborator read his speech.

The Pope went to Monsignor Ciampanelli to give his speech on the occasion of the inauguration of the judicial year of the Vatican City State Court.

“I have prepared a speech, but as you can see, I am not able to read due to bronchitis. I asked Monsignor Ciampanelli to read it,” said the pontiff.

The pope attended some medical check-ups.

Francisco addressed a few words, with his voice affected despite this, and maintained his agenda for the day, with several hearings that included the judicial inauguration.

After this he gave way to the monsignor to help him with his speech. Also, at an event last Friday, the collaborator helped him read and maintained all the planned events.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, confirmed a few days ago that Francis “is fine” and the tests he had undergone in the center of Rome were “routine” after suffering from the flu for several days.

The Pope today underwent “some diagnostic tests” at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, after the general audience. Francis, who has already returned to the Vatican, still has a bit of a cold and had previously been reported to have the flu. pic.twitter.com/L6nkFTloKc — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) February 28, 2024

“The Holy Father is fine, I saw him last night, he made a routine visit and he told me that he has no problem and that he has also recovered from the flu,” Parolin assured 'TV2000'.

Last Sunday the Pope did celebrate the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer while leaning out of the palace window and reading, in a good voice, before the thousands of faithful gathered in the square.

Last year, at the end of November, he suffered from bronchitis for which he had to cancel some of the events and celebrate the Angelus in private. For his recovery, he canceled his planned trip to Dubai in December to participate in the climate summit.

However, he later recovered completely and on December 8 he went to the Plaza de España to honor the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception.

