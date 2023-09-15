Friday, September 15, 2023
Fernando Botero also paid tribute to football

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Fernando Botero also paid tribute to football

Fernando Botero

Fernando Botero

Photo:

Ruven Afanador. TIME

Fernando Botero

The Colombian artist died this Friday.

The exhibition “Sensuality and melancholy” by the Colombian painter Fernando Botero, who died this Friday, shows from this Thursday in Murcia (Spain) his artistic evolution through works from various periods ranging from the 70s to more recent creations.

Botero, born in Medellín and resident in the Italian city of Pietrasanta, at 91 years old, remains one of the most prominent figures on the world art scene, known for the typical voluptuousness of his figures and his vibrant use of color.

(Another scandal breaks out in the Spanish women’s team, they rebelled)
“He has invented a different way of seeing art, Boterism,” Marisa Oropesa, the curator of this exhibition, explained at a press conference in which the author’s recurring themes are present such as the feminine universe, outdoor painting, nature. dead and naked, as well as content that connects with the roots of their homeland such as carnival, music or dance.

Football

Botero also painted football, at least that is what he captured in one of his famous works.

Those close to the teacher point out that he was a friend of sports, that he liked it and that he followed them, especially soccer.

Ana Piedad Jaramillo He warns that what he did with football was little received, little was known, but he points out that Botero valued that sport and those who practiced it.

(

