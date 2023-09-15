The Colombian painter Fernando Botero with his series dedicated to the Abu Ghraib prison, in an archive image. JORDI VICENT

Fernando Botero, the most universal Colombian artist, famous for his rotund and voluminous figures, died this Friday at the age of 91. The famous painter, sculptor and draftsman died in his home in the principality of Monaco, as confirmed by journalist Julio Sánchez Cristo on W Radio.

Maestro Botero, who dedicated more than seventy years to art, was self-taught in every sense of the word. “It is the inspiring story of a person who started from nothing and the only thing that was clear to him was his artistic vocation, his ability to work, his passion for what he was doing. All of this allowed him to move forward and swim many times against the predominant currents in the art world,” his daughter Lina Botero defined him in 2019 on the occasion of the documentary Botero: an intimate look at the life and work of the mastera kind of retrospective with unprecedented access to the artist, his family and his privacy.

Botero’s long road had numerous stops. From humble origins, his career began as a newspaper illustrator The Colombian at the end of the forties. Very early he recognized himself as Piero della Francesca’s heir, and the genesis of his unmistakable style came at the age of 25, with the sketch of a mandolin that hinted at his sense of monumentality. Long considered one of the greatest living artists, the fame and popularity he had acquired with his luminously colored paintings increased in the 1990s when his enormous bronze sculptures began to be displayed in major capitals around the world. .

