The 2024 Formula 1 season came to an end after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The battles for the world championships have further evidenced the absence of Fernando Alonso from the noble zone, but The Spaniard, despite becoming frustrated with Aston Martin’s performance this year, has expressed excitement about the future of the green team.and has sent a warning to the rest of the grid.

“I have felt good, motivated all year, even now that we didn’t have big goals at the end. Qatar and Abu Dhabi, even if it was by an eighth or ninth, but it has been seen that I always give my best. That remains intact. It’s not something you can prepare, one day you have it and one day you don’t,” said the two-time F1 champion in an interview with Ace.

“If one day I don’t have it or I’m less motivated, I’ll start to think if this has been part of the process, age, team performance or whatever. But that day never comes to me. When I start 14th I think I’m going to finish in the points, if I start eighth I think I’m going to finish on the podium. I’m always hungry“, categorized Alonso.

In 2025, it would not be strange if the order of performances were very similar, although the Asturian will continue waiting for improvements: “I know that when I have a normal car I will be as high as possible”he assured in a mixed zone.

“The team is very good, they showed it last year. When we had a car to be up there, we always complied. I have no doubt that when we are back in that position, we will be ready to perform again,” explained the Asturian, impatient for the arrival of Adrian Newey, Enrico Cardile and the great opportunity that the new settings present.