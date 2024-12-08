He Betis Deportivo confirms its slump after reaping its third consecutive defeat. On this occasion, Arzu’s men fell to Atlético de Madrid B by 0-2 at the Luis del Sol sports city in the duel corresponding to the sixteenth day of Group 2 of the First RFEF. After taking the lead and losing against Antequera, who were second at the time, the Verdiblanco subsidiary has had setbacks with Fuenlabrada and Atlético B to confirm its bad moment after a spectacular start to the season.

The fact is that Betis Deportivo has stagnated after getting 26 points on the thirteenth matchday, affected by expectations, the level of the rivals and also by the comings and goings of several important players with the first team, such as the cases of Guirao and Jesús Rodríguez, who did play in this match against the rojiblancos although the winger was in the final stretch of Betis – Barcelona.

The match reached the break with a goalless tie despite the fact that there were good chances in the boots of Jesus Rodriguez and Souleymane and that Guilherme saved a couple of opportunities, one of them with Lucas Alcázar on the line. It was an even duel that could not be resolved.

However, at the beginning of the second half the players trained by Fernando Torres They took advantage of the green and white errors and Adrián Niño scored 0-1 in the 50th minute. And in the 73rd minute it was El Jebari who adjusted his shot after Arribas’ mistake to make it 0-2. The Betis tried with less faith until the end but they did not even manage to close the gap.









Arzu opted for the following starting eleven: Guilherme; Busto, Rudy Kohon, Arribas, Alcázar; Guirao, Dani Pérez, Reina; Souleymane, Jesús Rodríguez and Marcos Fernández. Destiny, Barea, Marciano, Elyaz Zidane and Sander also played.

He didn’t play, one more day, Pablo Garciawho is still in negotiations with the club for his renewal with a tension that has been transferred to his absence in the lineups given that he has remained in the stands in the duels against Fuenlabrada and Atlético.