After returning to Aston Martin for the 2023 season based on his performance in the Alpine team, Fernando Alonso is in the news again and this time it is not for a new championship in Formula 1, but rather his team boss, Mike Krack, revealed a characteristic of the skilled pilot.

To be a world-class driver you have to have more than just skill, and as in the elite of all sports, intelligence is one of the most important factors. This point was recently highlighted by Krack in an interview with the motorsports site Motorsport.

Firstly, the Aston Martin team leader began by recounting an occasion in the last race in which Alonso had to prevent driver George Russell from entering the DRS zone, so in communication with the group He asked for “a plan B”. Along those lines, Krack admitted that “know all the strategiesknown everything that is always happening“, so he distrusted the Spaniard's true intentions.

The Spanish driver became champion in the highest category of motorsport on two occasions, and then achieved three second places. Photo:EFE Share

“Sometimes maybe he even does it on purpose, because he knows that our rivals are listening to him. He's an old foxbut always wakes us up. As soon as you think for a moment that you know what he's doing, he opens the radio and says 'what about Plan B?'” noted the experienced crew chief.

Although perhaps they were not listening to their radio and the attitude did not greatly modify the result, it is true that the pilot achieved notable success in his last race, in which a good position was not predicted. At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the driver came in fifth placeobtaining ten important points for the classification,

What did Fernando Alonso achieve in Formula 1?

Installed more than twenty years ago in the highest category of motorsport, with his first race in 2001, the Spanish driver won two world titles with the Renault team in 2005 and 2006, and in subsequent years he achieved three second places with Ferrari.

In 2016, Alonso left Formula 1 to participate in IndyCar races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Dakar Rally, among other categories, but in 2020 he definitively returned to the category that surrounded him with glory in the past with renewed objectives.