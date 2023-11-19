Sunday, November 19, 2023, 16:07



In the game of chairs that caused the goodbye of Marc Márquez from Honda, the name of Fermín Aldeguer was always in the spotlight. First as his replacement in the official Japanese team, although it was too risky a move for a rider who was only 18 years old and who was offered just a one-year contract and with a bike to develop. Later, when the signing of Luca Marini is practically tied to replace Cervera’s, everything indicates that the very young man from Murcia will take his place in 2024 with a Ducati satellite of the Valentino Rossi structure.

And Aldeguer is showing that he has the level to climb to the premier class. He had already won with authority in Thailand and Malaysia, and completed his particular hat-trick in Qatar, although with a different script. While there he had led the race from start to finish, here he started from the second row of the grid and without making a brilliant start he made a mistake on the second lap, when he went wide in the first corner and lost many positions. . He had to come back from ninth place and put on his work overalls. «I knew I had the pace to get to the front, so I didn’t even want to look at my position at that moment and I concentrated to overtake everyone one by one. Then, when I had a free track, I was able to ride at record pace to open up the distance,” he explained. A strategy that allowed him to celebrate the victory alone in what may be his penultimate race in the intermediate category.

Until Aldeguer reached the head of the race, right in the middle of the race, Arón Canet had led from the beginning, but had not been able to break the group. When the Murcian took the lead, the change of pace was immediate and not only did he escape, but it caused Canet and Manu González to be left alone in the fight for the podium behind. And the emotion was not as much in front as in that fight for second position between the Valencian and the Madrid native, which went to the latter after passing him on the same finish line, by just nine thousandths. A second won by ‘photo finish’, which represented González’s first podium in the World Championship.