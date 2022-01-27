Fermentation, protection from sunlight and blue light of the devices, minimalism: here it is the beauty trends to keep an eye on for 2022 according to Natrue. While Kombucha, Thanaka and compounds derived from algae stand out among the new ingredients of organic and natural cosmetics.

The international non-profit association that has been operating since 2007 for the protection of organic, natural and sustainable cosmetics, has identified three top trends for the new year: ‘fermented’ cosmetics, protection and minimalism.

The ‘fermented’ cosmetics, that is, based on ingredients obtained from fermentation, is already very widespread in the Asian market – explains the association – and is preparing to become the protagonist of 2022 thanks to fermentation, a process that makes natural extracts more effective and rich in benefits for the skin. Thanks to the action of microorganisms and enzymes, the fermentation of natural ingredients allows substances to be ‘broken down’ and their absorption improved, and can increase the concentration of antioxidants, vitamins, peptides and amino acids. One ingredient that could become very popular in cosmetics is kombucha, obtained from the fermentation of sweetened tea that has remarkable antioxidant and anti-aging properties.

The second watchword of 2022 will be protection. Consumers are increasingly looking for effective products to protect not only from the sun’s rays but also from all other factors that can damage the skin such as pollution, smoke and even blue light emitted by digital devices which can promote stress and premature aging. On this front, the natural allies are vitamins, compounds derived from algae, plant preparations and UV filters. A ‘rediscovered’ ingredient for sun protection is Thanaka, a paste obtained from the bark of some trees in Southeast Asia.

Finally, a trend that emerged during the pandemic and which is likely to continue into 2022 is the philosophy of minimalism based on ‘quality over quantity’or rather the search for a few quality products instead of long beauty routines based on the use of many products, or products with few ingredients but in high concentration and with proven effectiveness.

“The trends indicated for 2022 once again underline the growing attention of consumers to the naturalness and sustainability of the products they buy. The changes introduced by the pandemic have made it clear the importance of resorting to natural skincare that is both effective and sustainable at the same time. . Elements at the heart of the Natrue philosophy, which works to protect true bio-beauty from the ever-present phenomenon of greenwashing, sensitizing the cosmetics sector on the importance of using natural and organic ingredients in its products “, he commented. Mark Smith, General Manager of Natrue.