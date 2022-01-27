In Yalutorovsk, the construction of an overpass across the Trans-Siberian Railway began. The governor of the Tyumen region Alexander Moor announced the start of the project on his Instagram.

The head of the region drew attention to the fact that this object is important for the citizens, since the railway lines divide the city in half. Thus, social facilities remain on one side, while the majority of residents live on the other side.

People who want to get to the center have to wait a long time for the crossing to open, Moore explained.

The length of the interchange will be 2.1 km. The construction is carried out under the regional program “Development of transport infrastructure”. The work will last two years, but the first cars will be able to drive along the overpass next year, writes “Our town”.

On January 26, it was reported that a transport tunnel would be built in Tyumen. It will appear at the intersection of Melnikaite and Republic streets. The new interchange should reduce traffic on the central streets of the city during rush hour.