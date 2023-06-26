DBritain’s Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has successfully undergone surgery for breast cancer. “Sarah, the Duchess of York, has recently learned that she has early stage breast cancer,” her rep said on Sunday. The 63-year-old was then successfully operated on and her doctors gave her good chances of recovery. Ferguson is currently recovering with her family.

The breast cancer was discovered during a routine breast mammogram, Ferguson’s spokesman said. The 63-year-old feels “huge gratitude” to the doctor who made the diagnosis and the medical staff “who have supported her over the past few days”. Ferguson’s personal case underscores “the importance of regular check-ups,” added her rep.

Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew, a younger brother of Britain’s King Charles III, and has two daughters with him. Andrew has since fallen out of favor with the royals over abuse allegations. “Fergie” still shares a mansion with him near Windsor Castle.