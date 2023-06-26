Project was approved by the City Council; women victims of violence will also benefit

A Belo Horizonte City Council approved the free pass on municipal public transport for students, women victims of violence on the way to get care, and on lines that pass through slums and towns.

Also approved was the creation of transport assistance for people undergoing treatment at the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) and families in social vulnerability, and permission for the city hall to open additional credits in the budget, up to the limit of R$25,859,089.80, for implement free transportation for the entire population on Sundays and holidays.

To enter into force, the measures, approved in the 2nd vote in the Chamber last Friday (23.jun.2023), will still need to be sanctioned by the mayor fuad noman (PSD) and subsequently undergo regulation.

The benefits of free municipal public transport were introduced in the Bill (PL) 538 of 2023 as compensation for the authorization, given by the councilors to the city hall, to increase subsidies in public transport by another R$ 512,795,984.00, in the current budget.

With an increase in resources, the price of the ticket in the municipality may reduce. The current fare, depending on the line, can reach R$6.

The councilors of the Finance and Budget Commission of the City Council of São Paulo filed a bill (PL) that grants a free pass on public transport in the city to people enrolled in the CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) and unemployed caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed).

With information from Brazil Agency.