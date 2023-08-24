Fentanyl is a potent opioid surpassing heroin and morphine in strength according to the CDC. It has been guilty of many overdose deaths in the US. In the EU, the European Drug Report 2023 reports some 140 deaths in 2021 due to fentanyl. Its cost is low and its power is enormous.

Originally intended as an analgesic and anesthetic for severe painfentanyl deviates from its purpose by generating feelings of well-being, leading to its recreational use.

During the year 2021, Fentanyl had a high consumption in nations such as the United States, Germany and Spain.

In the latter, the report of the International Narcotics Control Board revealed a consumption of 124.6 kilograms of fentanyl, representing 11.8% of global consumption.

In terms of import, Spain positioned itself as the second largest importer of this substance, after Germany, with a total of 130.5 kilograms, equivalent to 9.5% of the total supply.

According to information from the portal 20 minutesDespite the increase in consumption over time, experts believe that Spain does not face a scenario comparable to that of the United States in this regard. In addition, they stress that much of the fentanyl used in the country is prescribed by medical professionals, which means that its origin is legal.

Information about the prescription of this drug in Spain is not publicly available. According to doctors JAS and García-Foncillas, it is believed that the prescription has remained constant at levels both in primary care and in the cancer field in recent years.

Dr. JAS also stressed that the prescription requires an authorization every three months, to ensure its continuity. In line, the psychologist Mercedes Rodríguez explained that the prescription is limited to a short period and that “it is not enough to receive a prescription and go to the pharmacy.”

Therefore, it seems to indicate that until fentanyl of illicit origin emerges, it is unlikely that a situation similar to that of the United States will be reached. Rodriguez concludes: “We cannot foresee the future. In Spain, the administration maintains control and levels remain low, but we cannot let our guard down at any time.”

