The death, real or presumed, of Evgheny Prigozhin halfway between a thriller and the overused quote by Winston Churchill according to which ‘Russia is a rebus wrapped in a mystery that lies inside an enigma’. Because the question that many continue to ask themselves, in the aftermath of the news of the crash of the plane on which he is said to have been, is whether Prigozhin is really dead.

Already shortly after the first news, the Kremlin’s number one propagandist, Vladimir Solovyev, sowed doubt, accusing the Ukrainians and their allies of “spreading a false message about Prigozhin’s death” on the basis of what was reported by Rossiya 24. Except then backtrack and join the ‘official’ version. But many doubts remain, also fueled by Wagner’s boss’s passion for wigs and disguises, by the many passports shown by Russian TV after the searches of his residences following the failed coup. And the fact that on at least one occasion he would use a double.

Not to mention that Prigozhin was already given up for dead once: in October 2019, when an An-72 transport plane crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on board which it was said that there were two Russians. One of them must have been him, but he reappeared three days later.

“It was announced that a passenger named Yevgheny Prigozhin was on board. But it is also known that several individuals changed their names to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, as part of his efforts to hide his travels,” says Keir Giles, senior consulting fellow of Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia program – So, until we’re sure this is the right Prigozhin, don’t be surprised if he’s featured in a new video from Africa soon.” And then the mystery of the second plane remains, another Embraer jet also owned by Prigozhin. which would have landed yesterday in Moscow, a few hours after the crash of the one carrying Wagner’s head.

The Fontanka website wrote that Prigozhin’s body may have been too disfigured by the crash and subsequent fire to be identified by normal methods. “And to disappear forever, having taken one of his many spare passports, a burnt plane is a good way to do it – wrote a leading Russian political scientist on social media quoted by the Guardian – The crows will not collect the bones, the remains are in ashes, the traces have been lost”.

“I think it’s absolutely inevitable that 50% of the population will always be convinced that he escaped and that this was his way out – echoed Andrei Soldatov, a Russian security journalist – This kind of conspiracy theory will always be very popular , especially given his background.”