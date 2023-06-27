Fentanyl seized for the second time in Aguascalientesthis time the pills were sent by parcel.

Although the local authorities have denied that this type of drug is found in the statethe Sedena recognized that the last seizure occurred in May.

Through a request for information, BI Noticias confirmed that officials from the Sedena seized blue pills on May 4 in the state capital.

The The first interception of this drug in the state occurred in September 2022, when they located almost three thousand fentanyl pills in the possession of José “H”, a member of Los Mezcales.

“(…) this person was arrested in September 2022 in the city of Aguascalientes, in possession of two thousand 956 fentanyl tablets; a firearm supplied with its charger and 10 cartridges; 45 more cartridges, as well as two cell phones, various documentation and two vehicles,” the FGR said in a statement.

José de Jesús Herrera González El Fumador or El Cejón, is a compadre of the leader of the Mezcales, José Bernabé Brizuela Meraz alias ‘La Vaca’.

The capo was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison for being criminally responsible for crimes against health in the form of possession for the purpose of fentanyl trade.

