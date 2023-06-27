Five Nights at Freddy’sthe new film based on the famous horror video game series, shows itself in a new extended official trailerwhich shows (perhaps too much detail) different creepy thingsmaking it clear how the spirit of the games has been well transposed.

We had already seen the official teaser trailer last month, but this is certainly broader and more in-depth and allows you to see the numerous references to the now famous game lore.

While the video game series continues to expand even with the recently announced Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2, the film seems to be preparing to face the season of Halloween in the best way.

The transposition of the video game into a film, in this case, is not very simple: a large part of the success of the series derives in fact from the cult that has been created around video games. The innermost secrets that cause the horror of Five Nights at Freddy’s are discovered progressively, through notes and documents to be found in the games but also with parallel texts and various reconstructions.

This reference to creepypastas and paratextual readings is not easily reproduced in the film, which in fact appears much clearer in its representation, as also shown by this trailer. In any case, we look forward to seeing the film October 27, 2023.