Second round of Champions League qualification, Dynamo Kyiv is ahead of Fenerbahce Istanbul. Turkish fans start chanting – and allude to the Ukraine war.

Updated July 28, 5:13 p.m: After the “Putin” shouts from Fenerbahce fans the Turkish club faces a penalty from UEFA. The continental association announced that there would be a disciplinary investigation into the “alleged misconduct” of the supporters. More information should be available in due course.

Fenerbahce curve provokes Ukrainians with Putin chants

First report from July 28th: Istanbul – Dynamo Kiev’s European Cup game at Fenerbahce Istanbul has unexpectedly become a political issue: the Ukrainians won 2-1 – and Turkish fans chanted “Vladimir Putin” in the stadium. The name of the Kremlin ruler who is currently commanding a bloodbath in Ukraine. The chants can be heard in video recordings circulating on the Internet.

The chanting appeared to be an attempt by Fenerbahce supporters to tease Dynamo fans after Kyiv’s first goal. In a tasteless way: the number of dead in the course of the fighting in Ukraine is constantly increasing. Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia are faltering.

🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 Turkish Fenerbahce fans started chanting “Vladimir Putin” after Dynamo Kyiv scored a goal for their team in a Champions League match in Istanbul.

Dynamo won 1-2. pic.twitter.com/akGfWZF1Hz — Bruno Ferreira (@Bruno_iLcaPo) July 28, 2022

“Putin” shouts in the game against Dynamo Kyiv: “Did a good deal in Turkey”

“We advise Turkish fans to be on the winning side,” a spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry tweeted after the game. Ukraine also defeated Putin with Dynamo’s 2-1 win. “We did a good job in Turkey and we will do the same in Ukraine,” said Oleh Nikolenko.

“It is very sad to hear words of support from Fenerbahce’s fans for a Russian killer and aggressor who is bombing our country,” tweeted Vasyl Bodnar, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey.

Football in the Ukraine war: Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk collect donations

The Turkish government around Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying – despite its NATO membership – to remain neutral in the Ukraine war. Last week, the Turkish president met with the Kremlin chief in Tehran – but a video of the meeting between Erdogan and Putin caused ridicule. Another meeting is scheduled for August 5 in the Russian seaside resort of Sochi. On Friday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will meet her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

Ukraine football teams Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk have also played a number of friendlies in Europe in recent months to raise funds for families in Ukraine. Shakhtar’s friendly against Fenerbahce in June was attended by scores of Ukrainians who ended up in Turkey fleeing the war. (frs with AFP footage)