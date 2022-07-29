Picture: Manufacturer

screwing

Lezyne turns the bicycle handlebars into a tool box. The Tool Insert Kit consisting of bit holder and bits is inserted into the grip at the end of the handlebar. So that nothing rattles, the aluminum tool is fixed in the sizes S, M or L with five, eight or eleven bits using sealing rings in the handlebar. When it is used, the bit holder can be rotated by 90 degrees. Screws that are particularly tight or in hard-to-reach places should also be easy to turn. Practical for the unlucky: The kit can be combined with Lezyne’s “Tubeless Insert Kit” plate patch set. The smallest version costs around 35 euros, the others are offered for 40 and 60 euros. (red.)