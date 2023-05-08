Monday, May 8, 2023, 10:58



The Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif), under the Ministry of Transport, fenced off the accesses to the train tracks in Lorca “for safety” and to prevent the transit of pedestrians around the youth leisure center located in the building of the old Renfe station, as confirmed to LA VERDAD by the Councilor for Public Works, Isabel Casalduero.

The metal fences were placed next to the old level crossing of Alameda de Cervantes, also located a few meters from the bus station. Trains have not run through Lorca since September 30, 2021, when rail traffic was closed to build the high-speed platform.

The track space next to the platforms of the Sutullena station is also protected with metal fences to prevent falls by users of the youth center that opened its doors in March.

In June of last year, the City Council carried out an intervention on a 2.5-kilometre section of roads that cross the urban area to eliminate weeds and remove the garbage accumulated in the area and promised to carry out periodic maintenance to avoid the risk of fires and plagues of mosquitoes and other insects.