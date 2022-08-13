OfLucas Maier shut down

The Taliban are in charge again in Afghanistan. Women are now taking to the streets against the curtailment of their rights. The Taliban respond with violence.

Kabul – “Bread, work and freedom” demanded a group of women on Saturday (13 August) in Kabul. The radical Islamist Taliban reacted to the resistance of the women with warning shots and violence. They pushed the activists into nearby shops and beat them with rifle butts. Journalists also felt the violence of the terrorists, how AFP reported.

August 15 marks the anniversary of the Taliban taking power Afghanistan for the first time. Banners at the demonstration in front of the Ministry of Education in the Afghan capital read “August 15 is a black day”.

Resistance against the Taliban: Women take to the streets against the oppression.

The Taliban’s reign of terror: In Afghanistan, women no longer have any rights

After the militant Taliban took power in Consequence of the hasty withdrawal of the troops from the United States and other western countries, the rights of women in Afghanistan have been massively restricted. At the demonstration in Kabul, around 40 women called for an end to discrimination like the dpa writes. The de facto government of the Taliban is not officially recognized by any country in the world.

Restrictions on women’s rights by the Taliban in Afghanistan (an excerpt)

No school: Tens of thousands of girls have been expelled from secondary schools.

Tens of thousands of girls have been expelled from secondary schools. No offices: Since the seizure of power, women have been banned from working in government offices.

Since the seizure of power, women have been banned from working in government offices. Parks in Kabul: There are separate visiting hours for women and men.

There are separate visiting hours for women and men. obfuscation: Women have been forced to cover themselves fully in public since May.

Recently, the “banned” protests have become more frequent. The activists kept chanting that they were tired of the discrimination. But not only with words, but also with deeds, the women resist the oppression by the Taliban. On several videos on social networks, the women show their faces and sometimes their hair. In doing so, they are not bowing to the Taliban’s full-face veil order, which has been “in force” since May.

Afghanistan: Women’s League calls for protection in Europe

On the upcoming anniversary of the assumption of power in Afghanistan, the German Women’s Council is calling for more help for threatened women from Afghanistan, such as EPD writes. “They must receive protection in Germany and in Europe,” was the demand.

Women’s rights activists in particular are being persecuted and threatened with death and torture. That is why the women’s council calls for “decisive action” from the federal government. (Lucas Maier)

