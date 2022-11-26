Bracelets for the violent and faster justice: the government’s plan against feminicides

The government moves against feminicide. And prepare a counter plan. As Repubblica explains, “the government is also betting on the electronic bracelet to increase the safety of the victims. The Red Code sets the maximum time for hearing a woman at three days”. The prosecutor Francesco Menditto argues that “training at all levels and specialization is needed, as well as effective tools to block the abuser and secure the victim. The arrest of the prosecutor when there is an imminent danger for the victim for example , and the electronic bracelet. A tool today that is only optional: it must become mandatory”.

Again according to Repubblica, “the other issue is investing in the training of law enforcement operators, lawyers, magistrates, doctors, social workers, teachers, health personnel. The one on which the prime minister committed the government, recalling yesterday, among the intervention measures inspired by “prevention, protection and certainty of punishment” to stop the “barbarism”, the refinancing of anti-violence centers and shelters”.

The government’s plan is explained directly by Giulia Bongiorno, president of the Senate Justice Commission, in an interview with Repubblica. “My Code, written in 2019 by the minister of the PA, has already given excellent results: today many more women are reporting, so much so that some complain about what they call the “clogging” of prosecutors. An objection that I find offensive: the more women report, the more women can be saved. There is certainly a problem with the application of the Code: its effectiveness is jeopardized whenever the three-day deadline within which the victim must be heard is not respected”.

For this, Bongiorno states that “aWe have envisaged that, in the event of delays or omissions, the file may be summoned by the Attorney General. It means that, compared to the prosecutor who is investigating, a second figure will be able to intervene. It’s important. If a woman finds the strength to report, the state must not abandon her: she would be a betrayal”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

