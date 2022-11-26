November 26th is celebrated International iron deficiency daycreated to raise awareness of the importance of this micronutrient and raise awareness of the effects of its lack.

Today it is estimated that one third of the world’s population, especially the women of childbearing potential and children under 5, is affected by iron deficiency. Yet, this is a grossly underdiagnosed condition, largely due to the difficulty in recognizing the symptoms, which not always are connected to anemia.