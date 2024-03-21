Inside a motel in Guadalajara, Jaliscothe body of a woman was found with gunshot wounds.

The events occurred at a motel located on Federalismo Norte road at its intersection with San Juan de Ulúa street in the La Guadalupana neighborhood.

According to Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office (FE) the authorities received a report of the discovery of an unconscious woman inside a room.

Paramedics and municipal police arrived at the scene only to confirm that the woman was already He was without vital signs.

According to preliminary information, the woman knew her attacker because they arrived at the scene in two different vehicles and met at the scene.

The 30-year-old woman was found with at least two shotsone on the back and one on the skull.

The victim's body was taken to the facilities of the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences for official identification, while the aggressor was not arrested.