Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

The depths of the sea are a place still unfathomable to us. Researchers discovered a new species there: a “chimera”.

Bangkok – A “ghost shark” like something out of a horror film, a horror novel or a video game: In the depths of the Andaman Sea off the coast of Thailand, scientists have discovered an unprecedented species of animal. It has feathery fins and huge, iridescent eyes that make up as much as 32 percent of its massive head length. They report on this in an article in the magazine Raffles Bulletin of Zoology.

51 centimeter long chimeriform fish found: species is 400 million years old

The rare, 51 centimeter long animal – the scientists found a dead male specimen – falls into the genus “Chimera suapae”, the cartilaginous fish. It is one of the Chimaeriformes, the oldest fish that live on our planet today. These are distantly related to rays and sharks. Researchers discovered an unknown fish at a depth of 8,300 meters last year.

The newly discovered animal species: the Chimera suapae. © David A. Ebert

The study's lead author, David Ebert, made the comments to the Dutch science site WordSideKickthat chimeras are rare in this region of the world. Ebert is the program director of the Pacific Shark Research Center at San Jose State University in California in the USA. “Evolutionarily speaking, these chimeras are among the oldest lineages of fish, with lineages dating back 300 to 400 million years,” Ebert said.

New animal species: Previously there were only 53 species of chimeras, now there are 54

There were only 53 known species of chimeras in the world – now there are 54, according to Ebert. Their deep-sea nature makes them difficult to find, especially in the Andaman Sea, where the depth exceeds 4,400 meters in some areas.

The animals inhabit the continental slopes and ridges of the deep sea. In the dark waters over 500 meters deep, they feed on bottom-dwelling animals such as crustaceans, molluscs and worms. Chimeras are also known as ghost sharks or ratfish, due to their large, reflective eyes and rat-like, tapered bodies. Some can grow up to two meters long.

New animal species discovered on expedition near Thailand in 2018

The dead specimen was discovered in 2018 as part of a deep-sea exploration project. The scientists collected it during a bottom trawling operation at a depth of up to 775 meters below the surface.

The purr elite: eight of the most intelligent cat breeds View photo series

In short-nose chimeras, the broad pectoral fins are particularly noticeable. Ebert suspects that the creature's feather-like frills have to do with “its ability to maneuver over rocky terrain with high relief.” The unusually large eyes, on the other hand, help the animal to see in the darkness of the depths. The species was named Supapae after Supap Monkolprasit, a scientist from Thailand who spent her life studying cartilaginous fish.

“Chimera”: Generic name comes from Greek mythology

And anyone who is puzzled by the generic name chimera probably associates it with Greek mythology. There were chimeras, fire-breathing creatures with three heads: a lion's head on the front, a goat's head sticking out of the back, and a serpent's tail ending in a snake's head.

Ebert further said of the spectacular find: “The discovery of new species like this chimera shows us how little we know about the marine environment and how much remains to be explored.” Another example of one A new species of animal was also discovered in the deep sea: it has 20 arms. (cgsc)