There is commotion in women's football Argentina for the murder of Florencia Guiñazú, Argentino de Mendoza player, who was murdered by her boyfriend in her apartment.

The soccer player was found dead by the Argentine authorities, with marks from blows and strangulation. The main suspect in this case is her boyfriend Agustín Notto, who took his life at the crime scene after hanging himself with a cable.

“Call 911. The children are alone,” was the phrase that the Argentine Police found in Guaymallén's apartment and it is presumed that it was written by the alleged feminicide.

It is presumed that the man murdered the woman around 5 in the morning, after the noises that were heard around that time in the room, hours later a person saw the sign and called the authorities who found the two people dead.

In the room was Florencia Guiñazú She was lying on the floor, in the middle of some blood stains, and her body had multiple bruises. In another part of the room, Ignacio Notto was hanging from a cable.

According to several witnesses, this feminicide could have been avoided, since there were too many signs of violence in the relationship. Last year, the 30-year-old player was found in a state of shock after an episode of violence.

The man had beaten her and locked her in the bathroom of the apartment on the street Bombal between Magallanes and Adolfo Calle. A complaint of gender violence in the Public Ministry set off alarms, but this person was released due to lack of evidence to initiate criminal action.

“It was a couple with a very open relationship. But the fights were constant in recent times,” some witnesses said in the El Sol media. “The feminicide was his partner, identified as Ignacio Agustín Notto; He beat her to death and then the coward took his own life. Sources indicated that during the morning the neighbors claimed to have heard 'noises', so they called 911,” the witnesses said.

After the macabre news, several Argentine clubs expressed their condolences for the death of the player, influencer and who had ventured as a rugby player and tattoo artist. Florencia leaves two minor children who were found in her apartment.

“The Gimnasia y Esgrima Club deeply regrets the death of Florencia Guiñazú, Argentine soccer player, victim of femicide in the last hours. We accompany her family and loved ones in pain at this difficult time. May she rest in peace. #NiUnaMenos”, the club said.

“We regret the death of our player… We send our condolences to Ámbar and Milo, her children, and her family, on behalf of the entire club,” her team said on social networks.

“With immense sadness we repudiate the femicide of Florencia Guiñazú. Once again, sexist and femicidal violence beats the life of a girl out of us,” added the Valle Uco Feminist Collective.

“Flor was originally from La Consulta, she was a technician in Occupational Hygiene and Safety, she loved sports, she trained soccer, rugby and CrossFit. A beautiful woman and supermodel on social networks, who was also the mother of two children, ages 7 and 5,” they added in her post.

“According to some media, Florencia had denounced her partner for gender violence, but he had been released in November of last year. We already know that the State is totally absent in cases of femicides, that it does not take the trouble to order protection measures and, lately, it does not even investigate. Beautiful Florence, we say goodbye to you with great sadness! We hug your children and your entire family,” explained the Valle Uco Feminist Collective.

