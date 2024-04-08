The candidates for the presidency of Mexico held their first debate this Sunday, in which Mutual accusations left government proposals in the background.

“Liar”, “corrupt” or “cold and heartless woman” were some of the adjectives exchanged between the left-wing ruling party candidate and favorite, Claudia Sheinbaumand its center-right rival Xochitl Galvez in the first of three mandatory face-to-face meetings before the June 2 election.

The center-left also intervened Jorge Álvarez Máynez, who criticized his opponents equally and presented himself as an independent option from the government and the traditional parties. “There are not only two visions of the country,” said the 38-year-old politician.

Although the confrontation was preceded by the breakdown of relations between Mexico and Ecuador, after the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito to capture former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, only Sheinbaum took advantage of his time to “congratulate the bravery” of the diplomatic corps.

However, Gálvez and Álvarez Máynez had previously rejected the police raid last Friday, hours after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador granted political asylum to Glas.

“No one won, in the end they were bored, it was disappointing, there was not a single emotional moment. The boring thing is not the format, but the candidates,” said Roy Campos, from the pollster Consulta Mitofsky, during an analysis panel on a local channel. .

Harassment and composure

The deliberation revolved around health, education, corruption and gender violence, but on repeated occasions The participants spent more time attacking their adversaries or responding to those broadsides than delving into their approaches.

Here “two projects are going to be presented: returning to the past of corruption and what it means to advance with the transformation,” said Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old physicist, referring to the PRI and PAN parties that support Gálvez.

“Claudia Sheinbaum comes to offer you to continue hugging criminals, to continue violence; I offer you to build a Mexico where we put an end to violence, but above all that we bet on health and education,” responded the 61-year-old senator addressing the electorate.

Gálvez alluded to López Obrador's security policy – whose slogan is “hugs, not bullets” – which has failed to stop the violence of organized crime. The country has accumulated some 450,000 homicides and more than 100,000 missing people since an open war on drugs was declared in 2006.

Violence also shakes the current electoral campaign, with some 15 candidates murdered since last October, according to the government, although the consulting firm Integralia counts 23.

“Xóchitl was the one who had to because Claudia has the advantage.” Gálvez “harassed her and got everything she could from her because her strategy was to harass her looking for a reaction, but Claudia did not lose her composure,” noted Roy Campos.

From there on, The counterpoint increased in tone with accusations of “criminal negligence” against Sheinbaum, who has 59% of voting intentions according to a consolidated survey by the Oraculus firm. Gálvez, with 35% support according to that measurement, was in turn accused of corrupt practices to enrich herself.

Although it was not on the agenda, irregular migration to the United States through Mexico crept into the discussions with an agreement between the candidates on the need for a humanitarian approach.

Irreversible?

The rightist accused her rival of the death of 19 children and seven adults in a school in Mexico City during the 2017 earthquake, when she governed a capital city hall and supposedly refrained from closing it despite supposedly having reasons for doing so.

It also brought out the death of 26 people when an elevated metro line in the capital collapsed in May 2021, when Sheinbaum was head of government.

“It is despicable to profit from people's pain,” reproached Sheinbaum, who accused Gálvez, a businesswoman in the technology industry, of having lied in her asset declaration before Congress in 2018 and of having amassed wealth through irregular contracts with the state.

“Being a businesswoman is not a crime (…), I have nothing to be ashamed of,” concluded Gálvez, who called Sheinbaum an “ice lady” and criticized her for showing off López Obrador's popularity without even having his “charisma.”

Campos believes that “the debates are the only opportunity for Gálvez to try to make Sheinbaum make a mistake, make a face, make a misplaced word,” he told AFP.

But it is difficult for these exchanges to reverse the advantage of the official leader.. “It's very difficult for a citizen to say 'oh, so I'm going to change my vote,'” she said.