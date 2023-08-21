The historic triumph of Spain’s women’s soccer team against the powerful England in the World Cup final was a full-fledged goal as far as the audience is concerned. Women’s sport is opening up by leaps and bounds and this is demonstrated by the data. When it has been shown for people to consume, they do, and repeat. If the semifinal match against Sweden already had more audience than the last ‘El Grand Prix’ or the final of ‘Survivors’, the final could not be less.

The match between the group led by Jorge Vilda and the current European champions was seen by 5,599,000 viewers, garnering a spectacular 65.7% audience share on La 1, which scores the same with the audience for the women’s World Cup. A great figure that, added to that of the semifinal (45% share and 1,921,000 viewers) has led the public channel to record data that not so long ago seemed utopian when it came to women’s football matches.

The golden minute of the soccer World Championship final was followed by 7.4 million viewers and 71.1% of the audience, according to Kantar Media data provided by Barlovento Comunicación.

In context and in comparison with the men’s team, which the last World Cup in Qatar was led by Luis Enrique, the screen share was similar to that of Spain-Morocco, when La Roja was eliminated from the tournament, and higher than that of Spain-Japan (60.1%) or Spain-Costa Rica (52.6%). Data that reflect the enormous interest aroused by this great final and that have nothing to envy to the one played by the team led by the now national coach Luis de la Fuente against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final, in which the 90 regulatory minutes they were followed on average by a 37.7% share and 5,230,000 viewers. In that duel that went from less to more, the jackpot went to penalties, which brought together a 48.4% share and 7,261,000 followers to become the most watched television show of the year.