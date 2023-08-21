After two days of the 2023/24 La Liga season, we already have a first impression of what each team aspires to and what we can expect from this campaign. From 90min we have made our forecast for this year: Champions? Relegated clubs? Top scorer? Breakout team? We have predicted everything that is going to happen in the coming months in La Liga!
FC Barcelona won La Liga last year with a display of perseverance throughout the season, but Real Madrid will not give up their greatest rival two years in a row. Despite the fact that they may still lack an offensive reference, the incorporations in the midfield and in the last quarter have been good and Ancelotti has enough of a squad to be able to rotate throughout the season without having to spoil a game. garter belt. In addition, it seems that it could be the last year for Kroos and Modric, and surely they want to leave with one last League under their arms.
Apart from Real Madrid, whom we have given as League champion, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will qualify for the Champions League barring catastrophe. Apart from the three leaders, there are many teams that have a serious chance of reaching European positions. Athletic Club, Villarreal, Betis, Real Sociedad and Sevilla will fight for the other 3 places.
For the teams that no longer choose to play in Europe there are only three positions that they want to avoid. Last year Elche, Valladolid and Espanyol were relegated, and the fight for permanence lasted until the last minute of the competition. Getafe was close to relegation, but the arrival of Bordalás has completely changed the team. Valencia and Celta de Vigo weren’t far from Second either, but in the end they were epic and saved themselves. Cádiz has been saving relegation for a couple of seasons, but for now they hold on in the category.
Three new teams also enter this story, which were promoted last season but now they have to fight for a completely opposite objective: permanence. Alavés, Granada and Las Palmas are the new teams in the equation.
If Real Madrid wins, FC Barcelona will be second, and one step below should be Atlético de Madrid, which falls halfway between the two giants and the rest of the Spanish teams. Having already the forecast of the European clubs and those who have been relegated, now it is time to order the 20 teams in a table:
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
2
|
FC Barcelona
|
3
|
Atletico Madrid
|
4
|
Real society
|
5
|
Seville
|
6
|
Real Betis
|
7
|
Athletic Club
|
8
|
villarreal
|
9
|
Vallecano Ray
|
10
|
Majorca
|
eleven
|
Girona
|
12
|
Osasuna
|
13
|
Celta Vigo
|
14
|
Valencia
|
fifteen
|
Getafe
|
16
|
Alaves
|
17
|
Almeria
|
18
|
Grenade
|
19
|
the palms
|
twenty
|
Cadiz
With Karim Benzema out of Real Madrid and if a starting forward doesn’t end up coming to the team, it seems that the white goals will have to be divided between Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham and company. Without a clear reference, they leave the fight for the pichichi gifted to Robert Lewandowski. He was already the top scorer last season with 23 goals, and behind the Pole were Karim Benzema with 19 and Joselu (who is now a substitute at Madrid) 16.
Atlético de Madrid usually stands out for its great defensive block, but when they have the ball they have one of the best players in La Liga. Antoine Griezmann has been a star in this competition and his great ability to associate and push his team forward is no surprise to anyone, and nothing else is expected of him this year.
The clear favorite before the start of the competition was Thibaut Courtois, but unfortunately this season we won’t be able to enjoy the Belgian due to a knee ligament injury. We all know about the quality of Jan Oblak and Ter Stegen, who is going to renew with FC Barcelona shortly. The other candidate would be Bono, but his march to Al-Hilal leaves him out of the competition. La Liga has many goalkeepers of enormous quality, but Oblak comes from a season in which he has not been able to play as much as he wanted due to injury and he arrives hungry, which is always a plus.
La Liga has several coach profiles, which makes this category very difficult to choose. From Bordalás and Simeone, who opt for a more defensive game, to Pellegrini or Quique Setién, who prefer a more associative game. Even so, the one who could take the prize is Mendilibar. His stretch as Sevilla coach last season earned a Europa League for a team that was close to relegation at the time, and he has earned to continue in the position based on good performances. Nor should we take our eyes off Rafa Benítez, who returns to Spain to train Celta.
It’s a very difficult decision, because all the coaches give their all for their team to succeed, but when things don’t work out they are usually the first to pay the piper. The mid/low table teams are usually the first to make a move, since they know how important it is to score points to meet their objectives and the sooner they act, the more room for maneuver there is.
Mallorca so far has not finished showing the potential of the team, which last season finished in ninth position three points from entering the Conference League, and in two days they have only been able to score one point against a recently promoted team. 1-1 against Las Palmas and a defeat by the minimum, but where they never had a real opportunity to fight for the game, against Villarreal it is not a reason for dismissal, but it already leaves a feeling of uneasiness in the club.
Based on the 2022/23 La Liga standings, the revelation team this season can only be one. Sevilla flirted with relegation to the Second Division for the first half of the season, ending up closer to Europe than relegation.
Mendilibar has given a 180 degree turn to the future of Sevilla, and this season they could even be fighting for Champions League spots, so if we take into account their previous season they will be the revelation team.
Every season we are lucky to be able to see some of the best footballers in the world in La Liga, new signings, stars, homegrown players from all over Spain, etc. But one of the players who could be this year’s breakthrough player is Isco. The man from Malaga did not have a good start from Real Madrid, a team where he was essential to win many titles, and his time at Sevilla made it clear that his time in elite football had passed, or so we thought.
Isco has been without a team until a few weeks ago, when Real Betis decided to bet on him to replace Canales’ departure, and the midfielder has left some statements in an interview that hit some people from Sevilla hard. Isco returns to La Liga with a lot of enthusiasm, and so far in competition he has once again left details of his great quality.
There are many players who could fall into this category, since for many teams the youth academy is the base of the project and other clubs are also committed to signing young players. But if you have to stay with one, it has to be the one who seems to have to lead Real Madrid’s attack. Vinicius Junior has shown a progression in the last two seasons that seems to have no ceiling and has already been decisive in Champions League finals. Without an offensive reference ahead of him this season, he is going to have to put the team’s attack on his back, as he did last season, and we could be facing his best year so far.
With the top scorer, goalkeeper and young player of the year forecasts made, it’s time to draw an ideal eleven for this season.
Goal: Jan Oblak
Defending: Nahuel Molina, Araujo, Alaba, Balde
Midfielder: Tchouameni, Pedri, Bellingham
Lead: Griezmann, Lewandowski, Vinicius
Here there are few clear options to opt for the prize, but there really is one that stands out above the rest. In the two days that we have spent he has left three goals as a midfielder and a number of resources and details that leave him alone in this dispute. Jude Bellingham has arrived at Real Madrid to mark an era and so far nothing is going wrong.
It is very difficult to choose a worse signing of the season, because we have not had a real opportunity to see them with their new teams, so we will have to base ourselves a bit on their performances prior to the signing. Since he left FC Barcelona, Denis Suárez has had a career quite far from what was expected, and his signing for Villarreal is not a sure thing either. Villarreal signs to have more wardrobe, but with Parejo, Capoué, Baena, Coquelin, Comesaña, Pino and company it will be very difficult to enjoy minutes this season.
