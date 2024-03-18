It doesn't help to make electricity pylons or wind turbines more beautiful. However, a few more buttons in the car would be helpful. Lutz Dietzold, Managing Director of the German Design Council, on the sense and nonsense of sustainable design.

German Design Council, is this the Jedi Council of Designers?

You can say that.

Does that mean specifically?

We raise people's awareness of good design and advise companies – and have been doing so for more than 70 years.

It was founded after a debate in the Bundestag about German industrial products. They offer good technology, but are ugly.

In the post-war period, good form was actually a defining element of our work. But design is much more than styling. It is also about how sustainably products are constructed and which materials are used. In the digital world of user interfaces, designers ensure that you can find your way around the variety on offer. And service design is about how service processes, such as ticket sales, are to be organized.