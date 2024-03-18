The price of the Solaris HC crossover, which is a renamed Hyundai Creta, will vary from 2.9 million to 3.2 million rubles. This was reported by Autonews.ru with reference to a statement by the manager of a large Moscow dealership.

According to him, the first delivery will include only six cars, the cars will arrive this week. Among them will be cars with a 1.6-liter unit producing 123 hp. as well as models with a two-liter engine producing 149 hp. According to a showroom employee, the cars differ from the Hyundai Creta only in emblems and nameplates.

On February 13, it was announced that the former plant of the South Korean concern Hyundai in St. Petersburg, acquired by the Russian company Art-Finance, was renamed Avtozavod AGR. Alexey Kalitsev has been appointed as the new CEO of AGR Automotive Group (AGR LLC, formerly Volkswagen Group Rus). On February 22, AGR Automotive Group announced the production and sales of four models of cars under the Solaris brand. The machines will be sold through the dealer network of AGR LLC. The warranty on cars will be three years, or 100 thousand km.

On March 11, the AGR Automobile Plant announced the start of shipment of Solaris brand cars. Solaris HS sedans from the first batch (150 cars) will appear in dealership centers of the AGR network. Cars are produced at the plant in St. Petersburg in a full production cycle, starting with stamping of body panels from steel rolls, welding and painting of bodies by robots and subsequent installation of components in the assembly shop.

On March 13, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that the Solaris HS sedan with a top-end combination of a 123-horsepower engine and a six-speed automatic will cost 2.06 million rubles in the basic Active Plus version. The prices of Solaris machines have not been officially announced.